A lifelong Liverpool fan who became a social media influencer has made her modelling debut in a Nike campaign for the club's new kit.

Selma Bazara, from Toxteth, was contacted on TikTok to appear in the campaign alongside some of the team's players and manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 22-year-old, who is the only fan to star in the adverts, has amassed 110k followers on TikTok and often posts about her favourite club.

She said: "I expected to post the kit launch images on my social accounts and see support from my friends and family.

"But I got tons of messages from strangers saying how proud they are of me, especially young Muslim women who are proud that I am representing."

