A baby giraffe's dramatic entry into the world has been caught on cameras at Chester Zoo.

Rothschild's giraffe Stanley fell on to a bed of straw at the weekend after mother Orla endured a three-hour labour.

A zoo spokesman said staff were delighted as giraffes have been born out of sight of the attraction's CCTV cameras in the past.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk