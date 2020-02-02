Staff have been given a glimpse inside the long-awaited new Royal Liverpool University Hospital as final preparations are under way before they move into the new building next month - five years later than originally planned.

The £335m project has been blighted by earlier structural issues and the collapse of the previous contractor Carillion but it is now on course to open next month.

The blood laboratories are already at the site and staff said it allows them to do tests much faster.

