Police have given details of the weapon they say was used by the gunman who killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen told a press conference his officers had identified the gun and another weapon which were used on the night of the attack.

He said the other weapon had been used in three shootings in less than three years in Merseyside and he was determined to take these "incredibly dangerous weapons" off the streets "before they maim or kill again".

His comments came as a record reward of up to £200,000 was offered in the search for the gunman.

