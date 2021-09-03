Developers have submitted plans to demolish a decommissioned power plant.

The Fiddler's Ferry site, near Warrington, Cheshire, closed down in March 2020 and Peel Natural Resources and Energy (NRE) who bought the 820-acre site in July want to build a "new sustainable community" on the land.

Peel Natural Resources and Energy (NRE) said, if approved, demolition work could start later this year.

