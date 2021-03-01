The Liverpool factory making millions of flu jabs

If you are getting the flu vaccine this year it will have been produced and manufactured in Liverpool.

CSL Seqirus in Speke is one of Europe's largest flu jab production sites and makes tens of millions of doses each year.

In 2017 the company invested £40m into its Liverpool site which now employs over 800 people.

Experts are warning the UK needs to prepare for a big, early wave of flu season this year.

