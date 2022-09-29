The Royal Liverpool University Hospital has started to move services to its new building.

A tunnel has been built between the buildings and 600 patients are set to be transferred to the new facilities.

Up to 30 patients from the critical care unit will be moved in a single day.

The phased move will take 24 days and will see services running across both sites during that time.

