Ava White's mum says night of murder is a blur

The mother of Ava White, who was stabbed to death after a row over Snapchat, has said the night of her murder is "just a blur".

Leanne White, 39, told BBC Radio Merseyside, that when she was told by her sister the 12-year-old had been stabbed in Liverpool city centre on 25 November 2021, she thought she had made "some kind of mistake".

The schoolgirl was killed after a Christmas lights switch-on in the city.

A boy, 15, who cannot be identified, was jailed for her murder in July and given a life sentence with a minimum of 13 years.

