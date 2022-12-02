The newly elected Labour MP for Chester says voters have shown they are "fed up with the government" after she won a by-election in the city.

Samantha Dixon won more than 61% of the vote following the resignation of previous Labour MP Christian Matheson after Parliament's watchdog recommended his suspension for "serious sexual misconduct".

She said she would "fight Chester's corner", adding that "people really are very worried about their future and the future of their families".