Ex-commando takes on cold water charity challenge

A former Royal Marines Commando living with cancer is completing a series of cold water swims around the UK for charity.

Tim Crossin, 59, took a dip in Liverpool's Albert Dock as part of his 31 "cold dips" challenge along the UK coastline throughout January.

Other veterans turned out to join him on the cold water swim, which he said helped him focus his mind.

Despite a fourth cancer diagnosis, Mr Crossin, from Poole in Dorset, said: "You've got to look on the brighter side of things.

"Tomorrow is not a guarantee for anybody so you've just got to be positive."

