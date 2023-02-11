Fifteen people have been arrested after violent clashes outside a Merseyside hotel accommodating asylum seekers.

Ahmed, who did not want to give his second name, said he saw the protest from a window in the hotel, where he has been staying for a month as a political asylum seeker.

The 34-year-old said he had been a teacher in Egypt and others staying in the hotel included doctors and engineers, adding: "People are afraid.

"We respect this country. We come here to search [for] freedom… but I'm shocked this happened."