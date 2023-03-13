'We're paying £90k for fertiliser as costs treble'

Farming as an industry is really important to the north-west of England - some 15% of the UK's food is produced in the region and it's worth £1.6bn to the economy.

New support packages for farmers have been announced by the government which will replace the old EU subsidy system.

It's one of the biggest changes to the industry for 50 years and some are not happy, fearing they will lose out.

BBC North West Tonight is spending the week gauging farmers' mood and examining the challenges they face - you can watch from 18:30 Monday to Friday.

We begin with Lucy Houghton, an arable farmer from Cheshire.

