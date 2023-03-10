The father of Christmas Eve shooting victim Elle Edwards has said things have "got to change" as he campaigned against gun and knife crime.

The 26-year-old was fatally injured when a gunman opened fire at the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.

Her father Tim Edwards is taking part in a walking challenge to support a project called Weapons Down, Gloves Up.

He said: "We want the city and region to come together and let people know we're not putting up with it any more."

