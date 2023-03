A head teacher whose life was saved by a defibrillator he helped to install at his school has made an emotional return to work.

Nick Sheeran was given first aid by staff members after he collapsed at Birkdale Primary School in Southport in 2022.

He said he felt "overwhelmed" to see the children.

