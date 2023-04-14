A Eurovision fan who has knitted a dress with the flags of all the countries entering the song contest has taken her unique creation to city hosting this year's event.

Nina Dodd, from Brighton, wore her dress on a tour of Liverpool's iconic landmarks and Eurovision-inspired street names.

She said: "I love knitting, I love Eurovision and I just thought what can I do to put the two together... and I had this mad idea."

