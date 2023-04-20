A woman who won £1.2m on the National Lottery has been spending her time knitting for premature babies at a neonatal unit.

Susan Crossland, whose two sons were born prematurely, has knitted dozens of items for babies at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

The 58-year-old said her grandmother taught her how to knit and she said winning the lottery in 2008 has given her more time to enjoy her pastime.

