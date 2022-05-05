The BBC's Natural History has discovered the perfect place to film peregrine falcons.

Wirral Country Park, which overlooks the Dee Estuary, was featured in Episode 4: Freshwater - of Wild Isles, where the crew filmed over three winters.

Using high powered camera lenses, they recorded peregrine falcons as they hunted knots.

The knot is a medium-sized, short, stocky sandpiper that migrates to the UK in large numbers during winter from its Arctic breeding grounds.

Commonly spotted feeding in estuaries around the coast, the largest numbers can be seen at high tide roosts in the depths of winter.

