Detectives release footage of cash machine raids

A gang who stole an estimated £500,000 during a spate of cash machine raids in England and Wales have been jailed.

The four men targeted 19 ATMs between 11 March 2022 and 7 July 2022 at night using stolen vehicles with cloned-number plates and power tools.

Cheshire Police said the gang "left a trail of destruction for their own selfish gain".

The men admitted conspiracy to commit burglary at Liverpool Crown Court and were jailed for between six to eight years.

