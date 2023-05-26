Veterans who fought in the Battle of the Atlantic have reflected on the sacrifices that were made 80 years on.

Thousands of merchant ships and tens of thousands of lives were lost during the longest continuous military campaign during World War Two.

Royal Navy veteran John Dennett told BBC North West Tonight we "must never forget that they gave their lives".

The Princess Royal, who is the patron of the Battle of the Atlantic Memorial Charity, visited Liverpool to join the commemorations.

