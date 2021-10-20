Police investigating how a nine-year-old boy was injured while zorbing have said they are analysing footage which appears to show a mini-tornado nearby.

The boy, who was inside an inflatable ball when it was swept into the air at Southport Food and Drink Festival in the town's Victoria Park on Sunday, was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Merseyside Police said the footage, which was captured near the park, would "form part of our investigation".

The force previously said the boy's injuries were not life-threatening.

