Footage showing the moment Connor Chapman shot at a crowd outside a pub on Christmas Eve, killing Elle Edwards and injuring five others, has been released by police.

Ms Edwards was an innocent bystander when the 26-year-old opened fire with a sub-machine gun as he targeted two men at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December 2022.

His attack was the culmination of a gang feud.

Chapman has been found guilty of murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk