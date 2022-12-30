The father of Elle Edwards, who was murdered outside a pub on Christmas Eve, has said he hopes the man who shot her "rots in hell".

Ms Edwards was an innocent bystander when Connor Chapman opened fire with a sub-machine gun as he targeted two men at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December 2022.

Chapman has been found guilty of murder, attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Speaking outside Liverpool Crown Court, Tim Edwards said Chapman was "a coward".

