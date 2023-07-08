Pig fed junk food for seven years in small flat

A pot-bellied pig who could barely walk after reaching 26 stone (165kg) has been given a new lease of life.

Portia lived in a small flat in Manchester for seven years and was fed junk food and fizzy drinks.

But she has now been nursed back to health after being taken to Whitegate Animal Sanctuary in Wirral, Merseyside, where she was put on a pet-friendly diet.

Jill Jolly, from the sanctuary, said from she went from being a "very depressed pig" to an animal with a "good little life and attitude".

