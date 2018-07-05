Residents of a Manchester care home are using VR technology to travel the world and unlock memories.

Downing House in Withington is trialling a new initiative, led by Manchester-based firm VR Doctors, that sees older people, some living with dementia, use the VR headsets.

One resident, Bernard, said: "If you're getting a little bit older... you can't climb Mount Kilimanjaro... but you can...with this."

Activities co-ordinator Rubina Hewitt said at first residents find it a bit strange but after a few minutes they are "very relaxed" and "they're moving their hands and looking all around".

