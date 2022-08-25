Everton's new £760m stadium is nearing completion - and the BBC has been treated to a sneak peak behind the scenes of how the ground is shaping up.

The club will officially relocate to the new ground on the banks of the River Mersey next summer, leaving their current home at Goodison Park which opened in 1892.

Architect Dan Meis told BBC North West Tonight he hopes the new 52,000-seater stadium will replicate the "intimate and intimidating" atmosphere at Goodison.