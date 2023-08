One of Liverpool's hidden gems is going on rare, public display for the first time since 2019.

Thousands of tickets have been snapped up to see the Minton Tiles which are usually covered by wooden flooring in St George's Hall.

The handmade tiles were first laid in 1854.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk