Children perform poem a year after Olivia's murder

Pupils from Olivia Pratt-Korbel's school have performed a poem about the power of community spirit.

The nine-year-old was murdered by gun-wielding Thomas Cashman as he chased a fellow drug dealer into her Liverpool home on 22 August 2022.

Her mother Cheryl Korbel, who was also shot in the attack, joined pupils from her daughter's school, St Margaret Mary's in Huyton, Merseyside, as well as Malvern and Park Brow primary schools.

They say: "We could be family with no enemies. We'll never know if we don't try it."

The poem was written by Liverpool-born Curtis Watts, who worked with the schools and local community to develop the words.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk