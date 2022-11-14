Watch the moment cheeky otter steals hotel's Koi carp
A hotel has captured the moment a "sneaky" otter was "caught red-handed" stealing fish from its pond.
The Grosvenor Pulford Hotel, near Chester, set up CCTV after about 50 Koi, an Amur carp breed, went missing.
A video showed the cheeky otter navigate electric fences and snatch the fish, which each cost about £2,000, before fleeing totally unscathed.
Andrew Nelson, director of Nelson Hotels & Inns, said it was a surprise to discover an otter was the culprit.
Footage courtesy of Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa