A referee is calling for more support from the FA after he was punched twice by a spectator, who has won an appeal against a ban preventing him from attending games.

The Merseyside official was hit after raising complaints about how a teenage referee officiating an Under-7s game was threatened.

The FA said abuse was "unacceptable" and called the 31,000 referees who work in England as "the lifeblood of our game".

