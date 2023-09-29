A major incident has been declared at a children's hospital after a school coach overturned on a motorway.

One person has suffered "major trauma-related injuries" while 50 others are also being treated after the crash on the M53 in Wirral, Merseyside, the North West Ambulance Service said.

Police said the coach struck a motorway reservation shortly after 08:00 BST.

Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool said it was treating "a number of" injured people.

