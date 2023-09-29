A 14-year-old girl and a coach driver have died after a school bus overturned on a motorway.

The coach struck a reservation on the M53 in Wirral, Merseyside, shortly after 08:00 BST.

Merseyside Police said the bus had been taking pupils to Calday Grange Grammar School in West Kirby and West Kirby Grammar School at the time.

The force confirmed 54 people were onboard and two other children were seriously injured.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, X and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk