The scene of a US military helicopter crash in Norfolk remains sealed off as investigations begin into what caused the crash.

All four people on board died when the Pave Hawk helicopter, based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, came down at a nature reserve in Cley next the Sea in North Norfolk on Tuesday.

Police say the site is not safe because live ammunition is scattered around the scene.

Alex Dunlop reports from nearby village of Salthouse, where media from around the world have gathered.