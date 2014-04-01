A pair of nesting white storks could be the first in the UK to breed from a traditional nest for nearly 600 years.

The birds, which normally breed in warmer climates, have made a nest on chimneys at Thrigby Wildlife Park in Norfolk. The last record of storks breeding in Britain was at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, in 1416.

The nesting birds are part of the collection at the wildlife gardens where director Ken Sims said they had been trying to get storks to nest for many years.