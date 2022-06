A life-size replica of a "mammoth" that last walked on the Norfolk coast more than 700,000 years ago has taken its first "steps".

The 4m (13ft) plywood recreation is modelled on the remains of a giant elephant that was discovered on West Runton beach in 1990.

The skeleton, one of the most complete ever discovered, was found after coastal erosion exposed a pelvis bone.

Four people helped "walk" the structure along the beach.