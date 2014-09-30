A top commander has said the scale of RAF deployments used in Afghanistan might never be seen again, as combat forces prepare to withdraw from the region.

Air and ground support operated by some 850 personnel, including tornado crews from RAF Marham in Norfolk, have been serving in the area since 2001.

Air commodore Alan Gillespie said the RAF support to ground forces was "beyond anything" he had ever seen.

BBC Look East's defence reporter Alex Dunlop has been to Kandahar Province, where air and ground crews from Marham will be among the last British troops to leave.