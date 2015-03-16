Media player
Norman Lamb MP talks about son's mental health
Liberal Democrat health minister and Norfolk MP Norman Lamb has been talking about his son's mental health and addiction issues.
It followed a story in the Sunday Mirror newspaper.
Mr Lamb spoke to BBC Look East's Stewart White, having already spoken about the issue at his party's conference in Liverpool.
16 Mar 2015
