Royal Shakespeare Company picks Norwich amateurs for a Midsummer Night's Dream
A group of Norwich amateurs have been cast by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) for parts in its production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.
The RSC has been casting local players from the host towns for its tour next year.
Owen Evans, a customer care worker and member of Norwich's The Common Lot theatre company, will take the role of Bottom at the Theatre Royal in April.
Erica Whyman, RSC director, said: "I thought they had terrific energy in Norwich."
24 Jun 2015
