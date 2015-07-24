Video

A retired housing association manager on holiday in Norfolk disappeared last weekend from a rented seaside cottage.

Suzanne Hughes, from the Midlands, had recently started taking anti-depressants, her husband Alan said.

She vanished in the middle of the night on Saturday.

Mr Hughes searched for her along the promenade in Cromer where the couple were staying and then called the police.

He describes her as "lovely and bubbly" and her disappearance, without money or glasses which she needs, as being entirely out of character.

Despite having no clues about the disappearance Mr Hughes has high hopes of finding her.