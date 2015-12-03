Seal gives birth to 'rare' twin pups

Video

A grey seal has given birth to twins in Norfolk in what is believed to be a first for the UK.

The twins were born at weekend at Horsey Gap and are to have their DNA tested.

The Sea Mammal Research Unit, based at St Andrews in Scotland, said there had been no recorded instances of grey seal twins being born in the UK.

David Yyse, Friends of Horsey Seals, said: "We have to wait for the pups to be weaned from their mother. We can then consider taking the DNA and proving they are twins."

Previously there was excitement when it was thought twins were born in the Farne Islands, but DNA tests proved they were not related.