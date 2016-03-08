Grey seal twin pups 'a world first'

Media player
Norfolk grey seal twin pups R2-D2 and C-3PO 'a world first'
Two seal pups, which were believed to be the first wild grey seal twins born in the UK, are the first to be recorded in the world, it has been confirmed.
The pups were abandoned by their mother after being born at Horsey Gap in Norfolk in November.
The seals and blood-soaked sand from the birth site were tested and revealed the animals have the same mother.
Anne Kirstine Frie, of the Institute of Marine Research in Norway, said: "It is so rare. It is very exciting."
08 Mar 2016
