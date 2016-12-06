Male seals fight on the Norfolk coast
Two male grey seals filmed fighting on Horsey beach

Two grey seals have been spotted fighting on a beach in Norfolk.

Pammy Rogers filmed the footage of two males fighting on Horsey beach, which houses a colony of the seals.

They return every autumn for the breeding season.

Ms Rogers said: "I thought they were playing at first, but then realised they were taking chunks out of each other."

Both seals eventually swam off into the sea.

