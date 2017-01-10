Video

More than 200 people attended the funeral of a World War Two veteran who died with no surviving family.

Reginald Watson, who served in the King's Royal Rifle Corps, died on 23 November aged 90.

The Reverend Mandy Bishop, of Ormesby St Margaret, Norfolk, made a social media plea for mourners after learning he faced a pauper's service.

She said she was "overwhelmed" by the response to details of the funeral, which she had posted on Facebook.

The service at St Margaret's Church heard Mr Watson was a "quiet, unassuming" man and "perfect gentleman" who had treasured his certificate of service book.

Mr Watson enlisted in Norwich in January 1945, aged 18. He was initially in the General Service Corps and then in the King's Royal Rifle Corps. He served until 1948.

The funeral saw Royal British Legion standard-bearers line the path from the hearse to the church.