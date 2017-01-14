Pier battered by coastal surge
Video

Cromer Pier battered by North Sea coastal surge

A Norfolk pier has been battered by waves as the North Sea surge hit the coast.

Cromer Pier felt the full force as choppy seas breached the sea wall, battering the structure.

Many parts of the eastern coastline were affected, but Friday night's surge was not as bad as expected after the wind changed direction.

