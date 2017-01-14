Pier battered by coastal surge

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cromer Pier battered by North Sea coastal surge
A Norfolk pier has been battered by waves as the North Sea surge hit the coast.
Cromer Pier felt the full force as choppy seas breached the sea wall, battering the structure.
Many parts of the eastern coastline were affected, but Friday night's surge was not as bad as expected after the wind changed direction.
-
14 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-38622619/cromer-pier-battered-by-north-sea-coastal-surgeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window