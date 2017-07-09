'Mini Monet' masterclass in a minute
'Mini Monet' Kieron Williamson, 14, gives a one-minute masterclass

A 14-year-old artist nicknamed "Mini Monet" has sold paintings for values totalling more than £2m.

Here is a speeded up version of one of Kieron Williamson's pieces of work.

