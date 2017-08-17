Questions for a transgender woman
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gay Britannia: Questions for a transgender woman

When it comes to talking about being a transgender woman, Donna Whitbread is not one to hold back.

As part of the BBC's Gay Britannia season, the 30-year-old from Norwich, who featured in the TV series My Transsexual Summer, is candid in her answers as to what she says are "common questions".

  • 17 Aug 2017
Go to next video: Transgender 'centre stage' at Edinburgh Fringe