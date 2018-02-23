Media player
Banham Zoo helps rare blue-eyed black lemurs
A Norfolk zoo which is home to rare blue-eyed black lemurs is helping the Madagascan community where they originate.
The lemurs, which are the only non-human primates to have blue eyes, are critically endangered.
Banham Zoo is raising money for a charity which has built a reserve for these animals in Madagascar.
23 Feb 2018
