British skateboarder dreams of Tokyo 2020
A British skateboarder is hoping to compete at the Olympics in Tokyo 2020 when the sport is officially included in the Games.

Sam Beckett, 25, moved from Wymondham in Norfolk to California at the age of 18 to concentrate on the extreme sport and has already won gold at a major tournament.

  • 02 May 2018
