Teetering cliff-top homes demolished
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cliff-top homes demolished

Workers are pulling down the remaining chalets on the brink of falling into the North Sea, in Hemsby, Norfolk.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 May 2018