Alexander Palmer's parents say they shared their fears about their son collecting knives before he fatally stabbed an elderly dog walker in a frenzied attack in East Harling, Norfolk, in August.

A letter from a Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust psychiatrist said Palmer was told to "get rid" of the weapons and would "hopefully" comply.

The trust said an internal review into the case was under way.

Palmer's mother and stepfather tell BBC Look East's Robby West warnings about their son were ignored