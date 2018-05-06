Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Demi Lovato lyrics help woman overcome depression
The music of Demi Lovato helped one girl overcome suicidal feelings and self harm and inspired her to help others.
The pop singer's songs about her own battle with depression helped 22-year-old Abbie Foster, from Norwich, come to terms with her own feelings.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
06 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-norfolk-44005447/demi-lovato-lyrics-help-woman-overcome-depressionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window